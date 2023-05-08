The price of WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term futures are settling at $73.16. That's up $1.82 or 2.55%. The high price for the day reached $73.69. The low price was at $71.04.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has retraced 50% of the move down from the April 12 high to the low reached last week on May 4. The midpoint level comes in at $73.59. A high price today reached just above that level at $73.69. The price is also toying with the 200 hour moving average currently at $73.01. The price settled above that moving average level tilting the bias more to the upside, but getting above the 50% is also important for the short-term bias going forward.

The price is up 15.35% from the exhaustive low price reached on Thursday which is all the low price reach $63.64.