Crude oil remains below its 100 day moving average

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.15. That's up to cents or +0.02%.

The high price for the day reached $81.23. The low price extended to $79.45.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price tried to move above its 100 day moving average on Monday, but failed and rotated back to the downside. The 100 day moving average is currently at $82.10

The EIA inventory data showed: