Crude oil find sellers against topside swing area

The price of WTI crude oil futures chopped up and down in trading today. The low price was at $108.61. The high price was at $111.43. The prices settling between those levels at $109.77. That's down -$0.52 or -0.47%.

Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled near a swing area between $111.37 and $111.96. The more recent lows are finding support at the 100/200 hour MAs between $109.74 and 109.61.

Traders will look for the next shove outside those support and resistance target levels.