US 10 year yield trades to lowest level since February 4

The flow of funds into US debt instruments continues with the US 10 year moving to a low of 1.842%. That took the yield to the lowest level since February 4 . The lows last week reached 1.847% on February 22 and February 24th.

The 2 year and 5 year yields are also down sharply with declines of over 14 basis points on the day in each.

