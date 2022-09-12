10 year yield traded to the highest level since June 16

The US auctions today were met with tepid demand. The 3- year auction had a tail of 1.4 bps above the WI level at the time of the auction. The foreign demand was lower than the average. The 10 year auction had a tail of 2.3 bps above the WI level. Once again, the demand was lower than the average.

That helped to push yields up. The current yield is trading at 3.362%. That took out the high yield from last week at 3.361%. The cycle high yield for the year came in on June 15 at 3.497%.

The move higher in yields has started to have a impact on the US dollar . We are seeing a little bit about tick up over the last few hour of trading.

  • EURUSD has move back to 1.0112 and in the process, has moved back within the swing area between 1.00958 and 1.0121. The 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart is at 1.00989 and if broken, would disappoint the buyers today.
USDJPY moves off of its New York session low

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has backed off from the topside channel trend line and trades down to 1.1676. The swing low from a London morning session and the NY session stalled at 1.16624. That would be the next downside target for the pair.