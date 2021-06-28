Fed's Quarles: It seems unlikely that the US dollar's status would be threatened by a foreign CBDC

It seems unlikely that the US dollar's status would be threatened by a foreign CBDC

Any proposal to create US central bank digital currency must clear a high bar

It's conceivable that a Fed CDBC might deter private sector innovation

The US dollar is already highly digitized

It's appropriate to explore the benefits, costs and particularities of CDBC

The headline is an interesting one. If there's a currency that adopts digital protocols quickly it could add to demand for it. That said, no one likes to take currency risk and it's not particularly cumbersome to US dollars for most transactions.

