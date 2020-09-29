French police have arrested 29 people in cryptocurrency scheme to finance jihadis
French police arrests on Tuesday in an operation to break a financing scheme for Islamist extremists in Syria
- "network of terrorism financing"
- financing network active since 2019
- based mainly on the purchase in France of cryptocurrency coupons whose details were transferred by secure messaging to jihadis in Syria, who could then retrieve the money through cryptocurrency platforms
Remember when crypto was fun?