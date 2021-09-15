ICYMI - Bridgewater founder Dalio: "I have a certain amount of money in bitcoin"
Ray Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates; he said he still thinks that bitcoin makes a good alternative to cash
Dalio was speaking in a CNBC interview:
- said regulators will kill BTC if its successful, "I think at the end of the day if it's really successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it"
Dalio likes BTC:
- "I think it's worth considering all the alternatives to cash and all the alternatives to the other financial assets. Bitcoin is a possibility. I have a certain amount of money in bitcoin"
Link to CNBC is here for a little more, worth checking out.
BTC update: