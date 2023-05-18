>
Binance says its suspending AUD fiat services - looking for alternatives
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 18/05/2023 | 03:27 GMT-0
Binance Australia tweet:
- AUD PayID deposits were suspended and bank transfer withdrawals will also be impacted "due to a decision made by our third-party payment service provider."
"We understand from our third party payment service provider that Bank Transfer withdrawals will also be impacted and we will advise users on timeline when this is confirmed,"
