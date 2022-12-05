Crypto is trading lower, the news being cited is that Orthogonal Trading has defaulted on 8 loans, totalling around US$36 million, on lending protocol Maple Finance.
Tied in with the implosion of FTX. Contagion effect. Ugly stuff.
Bitcoin update:
Crypto is trading lower, the news being cited is that Orthogonal Trading has defaulted on 8 loans, totalling around US$36 million, on lending protocol Maple Finance.
Tied in with the implosion of FTX. Contagion effect. Ugly stuff.
Bitcoin update:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read