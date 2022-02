Bitcoin is below $42,000 after a $2100 decline today. The level to watch now is $41,555, which was Monday's low before the jump higher. A drop through that would be the lowest since Feb 7 and threaten a run of stops.

Ukraine today passed laws to legitimize cryptocurrency but the market is more focused on the potential of invasion from Russia. The broad risk mood is poor with US stocks hitting session lows. The S&P 500 down 1.5%.