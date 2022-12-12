The bright sparks at FTX spent their time forming a chat group called 'Wirefraud' that was used to distribute confidential information about operations during the time leading up to the collapse of the firm.

Info is here, link (may be gated).

It is expected that parts of the message exchanges between Mr Bankman-Fried and his inner circle could be raised in the hearings, especially because the name “Wirefraud” was attached to the chat group.

SBF is going to appear before a US congressional committee remotely.