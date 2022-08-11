CNBC have totalled up the combined losses from breaches of cross-chain cryptocurrency bridges so far this year.

A total of around $1.4 billion has been lost to breaches on these cross-chain bridges since the start of the year, according to figures from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The biggest single event was the record $615 million haul snatched from Ronin, a bridge supporting the popular nonfungible token game Axie Infinity, which lets users earn money as they play.

crypto bridges hack 11 August 2022

Blockchain bridges tenuously connect networks to enable the fast swaps of tokens. they've become popular as a way for crypto users to transact. The bridges bypass a centralized exchange and are largely unprotected.