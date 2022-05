Moody's lowered El Salvador's risk rating as an issuer from Caa1 and Caa3

with a negative outlook

Issued a warning to investors: the potential losses would exceed those usually suffered with other debtors in a similar credit situation.

The possibility of a "credit event" in El Salvador is highly serious, whether it is a default, restructuring or debt swap

Report is here, I used a translation service.

Adopting Bitcoin does not seem to have solved all the country's problems. BTC update: