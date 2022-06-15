Markets are on edge following to smackdown at Celsius, this from a couple of days back

Reports now (link here for the info):

On-chain data has prompted speculation that Three Arrows Capital, a crypto-focused, Singapore-based hedge fund, is insolvent and may become the latest high-flying company to crash in the bear market.

Three Arrows Capital sold at least $40M worth of Lido’s staked Ether early Tuesday, making it the largest seller of the token in the past week. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leading crypto Bitcoin is fairly stable after its huge drop. The rumours about 3AC are just that, rumours: