The Sept. 15 Ethereum Merge lowers Ethereum's energy use by apx 99%, making it greener than Bitcoin. This significant update for a top crypto coin may soon turbocharge Ether's price and boost mainstream acceptance.

Ethereum Merge: An interesting buy spot?
Many are wondering if it is time to buy Ethereum. I can not answer that question, that is for you to decide. My personal opinion is that it is worth a shot, in terms of the REWARD vs RISK. How does one do that? Watch the Ethereum technical analysis below, on the day of the Merge!

