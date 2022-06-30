ICYMI.

Coinbase is selling to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement a range of features that allows the agency's Homeland Security Investigations division to track and identify crypto users

In August 2021, Coinbase sold a single analytics software license to ICE for $29,000

followed by a software purchase potentially worth $1.36 million the next month

A new contract document obtained ... shows ICE now has access to a variety of forensic features provided through Coinbase Tracer, the company’s intelligence-gathering tool (formerly known as Coinbase Analytics).

Coinbase Tracer allows clients, in both government and the private sector, to trace transactions through the blockchain

Tracer (has the) ... ability to “investigate illicit activities including money laundering and terrorist financing” and “connect [cryptocurrency] addresses to real world entities.”

Source (with a lot more)

----

This is why I insist on suitcases full of cash for my (cough) completely legal activities.

Like this guy: Prince Charles reportedly accepted suitcase with $1.52 million in cash from controversial Qatari politician

BTC update: