ICYMI.
Coinbase is selling to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement a range of features that allows the agency's Homeland Security Investigations division to track and identify crypto users
- In August 2021, Coinbase sold a single analytics software license to ICE for $29,000
- followed by a software purchase potentially worth $1.36 million the next month
A new contract document obtained ... shows ICE now has access to a variety of forensic features provided through Coinbase Tracer, the company’s intelligence-gathering tool (formerly known as Coinbase Analytics).
- Coinbase Tracer allows clients, in both government and the private sector, to trace transactions through the blockchain
- Tracer (has the) ... ability to “investigate illicit activities including money laundering and terrorist financing” and “connect [cryptocurrency] addresses to real world entities.”
----
This is why I insist on suitcases full of cash for my (cough) completely legal activities.
Like this guy: Prince Charles reportedly accepted suitcase with $1.52 million in cash from controversial Qatari politician
BTC update: