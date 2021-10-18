If green levy taxes mean well, why do some criticize their purpose?
A closer look at green levy
What is a green levy?
The government is making different efforts regarding pollution. Unfortunately, many companies and businesses are involved with pollution and carbon emissions. So, they have this tax called the green levy on pollution contributors. For example, we have taxes that we encounter on fuel-inefficient vehicles. If you may have noticed, the green levy is often heard when talking about businesses related to this. The government and the green levy encourage entities to use environmentally friendly alternatives instead of inefficient energy sources.
Others refer to
green levies as eco-taxes. Those who support these say that they are a few ways
on how governments act on market failures. It should consider the environmental
costs regarding the use of nonrenewable resources and energy inefficient
practices. Have you heard of Pigovian taxes? If they are, it's because green
levies are modified versions of them. The goal is to connect private
enterprises with the social burden they generate because of their business
operations and practices.
The main goal of green levies
For those who did
not know, energy sources like oil and coal are very harmful to the environment.
But why should we use them when there are other alternatives like wind,
geothermal, solar, and hydro sources? The goal is to use the latter instead of those
that will deteriorate the environment further. Pollution is one thing, and the
companies that contribute to it are another. It is not easy to eliminate
business practices that have been present for a while now. After all, some
company giants that generate massive carbon footprints already made a name for
themselves. Some are so huge that it takes time to change their usual
operations. For example, it may take a while before some can change from
nonrenewable resources to renewable ones.
What can the government do?
Given all the
things we mentioned, the government thought of applying green levies to carbon
taxes. It is a system where private entities must pay fees depending on how
much carbon footprint they expel. Advocates of these plans argue that these
taxes can replace the existing ones like corporate, payroll, property, and land
value taxes.
Some people are doubtful.
If these taxes
mean well for the environment, then why are there people who oppose them?
First, we stress that people have different opinions and beliefs. Some may
agree, and some may not because they are unsure these taxes would be for the
best or the worse. But how can they hurt anything or anybody? Indeed, green
levy taxes mean well, but they can actually damage the poor. These people will
have lesser money left from their income while consuming more. Aside from that,
fat taxes can also create a massive negative impact on the poor.
Why won't they support green levy taxes?Another reason why other critics disagree with green levies is because they have the same amount as stealth taxes hurt consumers. How? The vehicle prices increase, but it does not really help a lot in reducing emissions. Critics say that instead of forcing corporations and wealthy people to switch environmentally friendly resources, they get away with paying green levy taxes. On the other hand, the poor feel the effects of climate change and pollution more, but they cannot get away with it.