Lessons from a 30-year career in markets

Lessons from Jon Boorman, who died today





The wife of Jon Boorman, the President and CEO of Broadsword Capital, revealed that he died today after a battle with brain cancer.







Awhile back, he wrote a post about the things he learned in 30 years in financial markets. It's a great read. Lots of it you have surely heard before but at such a volatile, uncertain time in markets, it's a good time to remember the old lessons.




