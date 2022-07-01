Leading multi-asset online trading provider ACY Securities has announced the start of their new Pip Hunter Trading Contest with $75,000* in total bonuses across 50 winners. It will run for six months from 1st July – 31st December 2022.

The Pip Hunter Trading Contest follows the successful $1 Million, 1 year Trading Contest which ran from July 2021 to the end of the financial year June 2022.

Whether you’re a trader wanting to highlight your skills, or a fund manager wanting to showcase your returns and attract new investors, the Pip Hunter Trading Contest is the perfect platform.

Peter Pan, Market Analyst said, “We’ve been running trading Contests for several years now. And we’ve discovered many traders who have turned professional and massively improved their performance. At the same time, these Contests create a different kind of camaraderie among a wide network of traders even after the Contest. This is in line with our goal to educate and develop professional traders using ACY’s technology platform.”

Powered by ACY’s Money Manager Ranking (MMR) algorithm with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Contest will rank traders based on a set of metrics including profitability, risk management, long-term stability, risk-adjusted returns and draw-down levels.

Ashley Jessen, Chief Operating Officer added, “In previous Contests, the focus has been on the highest percentage gain, with no relevance to how much risk they took on to generate their incredible returns. Our new MMR ranking is 100% focused on finding the best potential fund managers who can generate steady returns with minimal risk. Ultimately, we want to find those traders with a risk profile that everyday investors would like to manage their funds.”

So, if you have a sensible trading plan that you want to put to the test, now is the time to sign up and join the Pip Hunter Trading Contest.

Aside from giving traders and fund managers the platform to showcase their trading skills and strategies, the Pip Hunter Trading Contest also aims to create a community of like-minded and success-oriented people who can share their experiences and journeys to become professional traders.

To enter one of the most unique trading Contests in the world today, and to see how you compare to your fellow trading colleagues, go to www.tradingcup.com today.

*Australian residents are not eligible to receive prizes under Australian law (ASIC). If an Australian based trader achieves a position in the Top 5, they will receive a Certificate of Trading Excellence. Please see our T&Cs for further details.

About ACY securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.

About Trading Cup

First introduced to the world in 2018, is an international trading tournament that is truly one of a kind and in a class of its own. Trading Cup is designed to provide traders a global stage to showcase their trading ability and battle each other in a competitive environment

The Trading Cup is the ultimate stage for traders to show off their skills whilst interacting with other traders in a competitive and social environment. The 2020 Grand Final was broadcast live around the world from the Studio City e-Sports arena in Macau.