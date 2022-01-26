Leading provider of end-to-end consulting services to financial firms, AIRSOFT Technology has announced that it will obtain the full MetaTrader 5 (MT5) license for the benefit of its clients. The powerful multi-asset trading platform is known for its extensive technical analysis tools, direct access to financial news, algorithmic trading, and back-testing capabilities. But buying a full-server MT5 license can be prohibitively expensive.

With AIRSOFT Technology’s MT5 white label solution, brokers will be able to provide their clients access to all the powerful features of the platform without needing to invest huge amounts of effort and expenses. Traders will be able to use both the web and mobile (iOS and Android) versions of the platform.

This announcement comes ahead of the company’s participation in the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022, to be held between February 22 and 24, at the Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre. iFX EXPO is the world’s largest B2B fintech exhibition, where global finance firms interact to capture business opportunities and discuss trending topics in an industry where technologies and regulations evolve rapidly.

AIRSOFT Technology has been a sponsor of the event for several years and will be meeting existing and potential clients and partners at Super booth #34.

The Versatile MT5 Platform Will Unlock Opportunities for Brokers

With a fully branded MT5 terminal, brokers will be able to provide their clients an all-inclusive, user-friendly, and secure trading experience across multiple assets. Traders can choose to trade in forex, commodities, equities, futures, indices, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

MetaTrader 5 offers numerous exceptional technical indicators and signals, which can be developed by traders or purchased/rented from the MT5 Marketplace. Some other features that will enhance their trading experience include:

· Multi-software compatibility, including Windows, Linux, and MAC

· Standalone operation abilities

· Over 30 technical indicators, 24 graphical objects, 3 chart types, and 9 timeframes for advanced technical analysis

· Netting and hedging position accounting systems

· Real-time price quotes in MarketWatch

· Market Depth with advanced features

· One-click trading

· Economic Calendar

The MT5 platform also has a strategy tester that allows testing of Expert Advisors (EAs) on multiple currencies. There is also a community website for traders to exchange and discuss strategies, subscribe to signals, socialise, and copy strategies of successful traders. All these features can be accessed via multiple devices so that the traders have the flexibility to monitor their positions from anywhere and at any time.

AIRSOFT will provide all the benefits of the platform via a single CRM. Through the MT5 integration, the company will enable its clients to offer a highly popular trading platform and attract new clients.

AIRSOFT Technology at iFX EXPO Dubai 2022

iFX EXPO 2022, to be held in Dubai, will connect top-level executives from the financial services, trading, and fintech sectors worldwide. The 2.5 day event will feature leading financial technology and services firms on the expo floor and industry leaders sharing their views during the speaker sessions. There are extensive Covid-19 safety protocols in place to protect all attendees.

AIRSOFT Technology was one of the leading sponsors of the 2021 iFX EXPO Dubai. At the 2022 event, AIRSOFT will showcase its innovative platforms and competitive tools for brokers to increase their trading volumes and maximise client acquisition. For instance, the company’s CHRONO Trade is an exclusive trading feature, where users can trade market volatility with pre-determined, timed, and short-term trades. This product helps brokers to serve traders interested in adrenaline-fuelled short-term trading strategies, on a secure platform. Other products and services of the company include:

· Comprehensive platform for CFD trading in over 5,000 trading assets from more than 30 exchanges.

· Robust mobile app for trading with all features for instant market access.

· Comprehensive brokerage services.

· 24/7 online support and expert business consulting.

Visit us at booth #34 at the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 to find out more about our services, or contact the team ahead of the event to set a personal meeting.