Ape On, the most secure and efficient token launch platform, is reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Solana blockchain. With its unique token locking feature powered by Jupiter Lock, Ape On is designed to provide unmatched security and transparency, making it the best and safest way to launch and buy tokens in the crypto space.

Token Locking for Enhanced Transparency

Ape On offers a revolutionary token locking mechanism that allows project creators to lock their tokens for a designated period, ensuring that investors are protected from early token dumps. This powerful feature builds long-term trust between creators and the community, making Ape On the safest platform for investors to participate in early-stage projects. With token locking, investors can confidently engage in projects knowing their investments are secure.

"As the most trusted platform for launching and buying tokens, Ape On sets a new standard in the Solana ecosystem,” said Joe George, CMO of Ape On. “Our token locking feature guarantees that creators are committed, while investors have the peace of mind that their assets are protected from potential market manipulation.”

Addressing Solana’s DeFi Needs

As DeFi continues to evolve, Solana's low transaction fees and high-speed processing make it an ideal environment for innovative platforms like Ape On. However, despite its technical strengths, Solana's ecosystem needs secure, transparent investment methods to encourage long-term participation and project stability. Ape On’s token lock and transparent launch process fill this gap by promoting fairness and trust in the growing Solana ecosystem.

“Ape On is more than just a token launchpad—it’s a secure, community-driven platform that ensures both creators and investors are protected,” George added. “We’re proud to be the safest and best place to launch and buy tokens in the entire crypto market.”

Additional Platform Features

Badge System for Transparency : Ape On introduces a badge system that provides clear project status updates, offering investors easy-to-understand indicators for assessing a project's reliability.

: Ape On introduces a that provides clear project status updates, offering investors easy-to-understand indicators for assessing a project's reliability. Influencer and Creator Rewards: Ape On also incentivizes influencers and creators, sharing 20% of liquidity provider rewards with influencers who help onboard users to the platform, and 10% with token creators.

Cost-Effective and Fast Launches: With Solana’s low transaction costs, Ape On makes launching tokens fast and affordable for creators, ensuring a smooth deployment process within seconds.

Mainnet Launch on 20th October

Ape On is set to go live on mainnet on October 20th, with RPC infrastructure powered by Heliuslabs, locked and ready for the big day. The platform's debut on mainnet marks the beginning of a new chapter in secure token launches on Solana.

About Ape On

Ape On (https://dapp.apeon.it/) is a next-generation platform on the Solana blockchain, offering the best and safest way to launch and buy tokens. With its Jupiter-powered token locking mechanism, Ape On provides security and transparency, setting the gold standard for token launches in DeFi. By focusing on long-term stability and community trust, Ape On fosters growth in the crypto ecosystem.