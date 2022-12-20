Ardu Prime, a global leader in the Forex and CFD trading space, has recently announced the addition of six more languages to its website. In an effort to reach new locales and benefit the growing number of traders looking to access financial services and client support in their language, Ardu Prime offers its services in Greek, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, and German.

The financial firm hires customer support specialists speaking at least one of the languages mentioned above at a native level, to be able to tackle requests coming from clients across said regions effectively, 7 days a week via email, support ticket, and contact form. The client support team can also be reached by telephone, from Monday to Friday. Open an account and start trading with a trusted broker.

Operating in compliance with the ESMA MiFID II Directive, Ardu Prime is licensed by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) and authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and BaFin to provide Forex and CFD trading services in the UK and Germany.

With a rich product range spanning Forex and CFD trading on US Equities, Indices, Commodities, Energies, Cryptocurrencies, and Specialty CFDs, including VIX, US Treasuries, and DXY, Ardu Prime is a broker with a 23-year history in the financial services industry.

Furthermore, traders looking for cost-effective portfolio diversification can take advantage of Ardu Prime’s commission-free trading on Forex and CFDs across the Standard and Premium account types, and tailored commission for Institutional clients. Select your preferred account type.

In a continuous effort to meet traders’ every need, the forward-thinking financial firm also introduced cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal options, thus allowing crypto holders to put their digital assets to good use. This method is available across all account types. To learn more about the broker’s attractive offering, please visit the website.

“Our goal is to position ourselves not only as a financial market leader, but also as a trusted partner for traders of all levels. Transparency and accessibility to financial services are at the heart of everything we do at Ardu Prime. So, adding more languages to our offering comes as a natural step towards making our services available to traders in Europe and worldwide,” said Sotiris Promponas, Ardu Prime CEO.

With three offices in Athens and one in London, the company continues to grow and expand its footprint internationally, making sure it remains top of mind for traders across multiple geographies.

About Ardu Prime

Founded in 1999, Ardu Prime is a global leader in the Forex and CFD industry, providing services and cutting-edge online trading, liquidity, white label, and crypto exchange solutions to retail and institutional clients in Europe and worldwide. The company is licensed and regulated by the HCMC, and authorized by the FCA, BaFin and other major regulatory bodies. For more information, please visit Ardu Prime’swebsite.