BDSwiss takes pride not only in offering best-in-class services to its clients but also in hiring high-calibre professionals to drive its mission forward. The Forex and CFD industry leader has proved that client success starts from the top. With two co-chief executives and leaders at the helm, the company’s future is in the right hands.

The decision to introduce the co-CEO leadership model, whereby two chief executives share responsibilities and exercise authority has numerous advantages, and it came as an effect of BDSwiss receiving a €100,000 fine from CySEC for non-compliance in 2021. By entrusting the reins to two strong leaders, such as Gregory Papagregoriou and Andreas Andreou, BDSwiss is now in a better position to ensure risk mitigation, stability and innovation.

Gregory Papagregoriou brings 16 years of experience in finance and risk management to the table. He joined BDSwiss in November 2016 as a Financial Controller and gradually progressed to Executive Director and co-Chief Executive Officer in the span of six years.

Papagregoriou has been a member of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) since 2016 and held numerous roles in prominent companies within and outside the financial sector, such as top auditing firm KPMG and international midwater drilling contractor Songa Offshore.

A valuable member of BDSwiss’ leadership team, Papagregoriou leads by example, setting the company’s strategic direction. Focused on growth and client-centricity, he aims to strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in the retail trading sector.

“I am thrilled to be part of BDSwiss’ executive team and contribute to the company’s growth. Being in the front lines is equally challenging as is rewarding. When I see how much we have achieved only in the last couple of years, I couldn’t be prouder. The awards we have won are a statement of our unwavering commitment to our clients and delivering the best trading conditions,” said Gregory Papagregoriou, co-CEO.

In July 2022, BDSwiss onboarded Andreas Andreou as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening its executive team. Andreas holds a BA degree in Accounting and Finance and is a seasoned financial professional with more than 17 years of experience in the industry.

Holding multiple leadership roles at various high-profile financial institutions in Cyprus, including KPMG, he is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAC). In addition, Andreas has also been a Lecturer at the Institute of Professional Studies, UCLan Cyprus.

Responsible for the development and process improvement of BDSwiss’ financial operations, Andreas quickly worked his way up to the co-CEO role in 2023.

“Joining the executive team of BDSwiss was a great privilege for me. I am delighted to work alongside such a dynamic team of professionals and drive the company forward together. Our goal is to strengthen BDSwiss’ position as a global leader in the Forex and CFD sector by offering outstanding client and partner support, and cost-effective financial services,” Andreas Andreou added.

With two financial professionals of this stature in its leadership team, BDSwiss has won numerous awards, including ‘Best IB/Affiliate Programme APAC 2023’, ‘Fastest Growing Forex Broker Dubai 2023’, ‘Best IB/Affiliate Program Africa 2023’, ‘Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Broker LATAM 2023’, ‘Best Spreads and Trading Conditions 2022’ and more.

Other prominent members of BDSwiss’ C-suite include:

Mirka Diamantidis, COO, BDSwiss

Mirka Diamantidis, Chief Operations Officer (COO), who is a well-rounded professional with over seven years of experience in the financial services industry. She has a deep understanding of operations best practices and is highly skilled in resource and risk management and performance monitoring.

Mirka is currently responsible for overseeing the company's operations, including customer service, back-office, and compliance functions. Prior to joining BDSwiss, she held several senior operations and back-office roles in other leading brokerage and business consulting firms. She has a Master’s Degree of Business Administration from the City University of Seattle and the CySEC Advanced Certificate from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.

Tasos Georgiou, CFO, BDSwiss

Tasos Georgiou, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a high-calibre professional with more than 15 years of financial industry expertise. Before joining BDSwiss’ executive team, he held different leadership roles, having vast board level experience. He has been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) since 2011, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), and an FCCA fellow member of the ACCA since 2014.

Andreas Andreou, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) carries two decades of experience in the financial services industry. He is a seasoned professional with an in-depth understanding of market trends and customer needs, as well as a proven track record of driving revenue growth.

Andreas has held numerous executive positions at major Cyprus & Dubai-based brokerage and investment firms. His leadership style is characterised by his ability to inspire and motivate teams to achieve their full potential, as he strongly believes in creating a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.

With a top-level management team overseeing the day-to-day, BDSwiss enters a new era. Their fresh perspective and innovative strategies pave the way for systematic growth.

Paying it forward

Under the guidance of this executive team, BDSwiss has also earned a reputation as a socially-responsible financial firm. The company has been involved in a number of high-impact charitable activities throughout the year. Its contribution to the renovation of the Amerikos Argyriou Paediatric Clinic in Limassol, participation in the Corporate Race at the Limassol Marathon, blood donation event, the collection of life-support items for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and other similar events made news.

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a leading financial services group of regulated entities, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.5 million registered clients, in over 180 different countries. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing, and fast execution on more than 1000 underlying instruments including leading company stocks and ETFs at direct market access as well as hundreds of CFDs including forex, shares, commodities, and indices. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different licences and registrations.