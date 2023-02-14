The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) is making an inaugural splash on the continent this year. As one of Africa’s most anticipated events, FMAS:23 will be held from May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As a growing center in the B2B and B2C industry, South Africa is now seen as the perfect gathering point for professionals from multiple industry verticals. This includes thought leaders, executives, and the biggest names from the online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech space. With the state of online trading in Africa on the rise, the timing for an event of this magnitude has never been better.

The event will provide a wealth of opportunities for all sorts of attendees, including IBs, affiliates, and trading professionals. Many of these individuals have already been looking to expand their market footprint and explore new regions. With the focus being on Africa this spring, the timing has never been better.

Key Benefits of Attending FMAS:23

Finance Magnates has long catered to growing industry segments with the FMAS:23 being no exception. There are plenty of reasons to attend the marquee event in South Africa for affiliates, IBs, and trading professionals alike.

Affiliates and IBs can explore networking opportunities and the ability to engage with leading brands, preferred brokerages, exchanges, and other providers. These attendees can also stay on top of the latest industry trends and gain key insights into what will steer the direction of the forex industry in 2023 and beyond.

On the retail trading front, individuals can learn from market-leading educators, professionals, and meet some of the biggest trading names.

Furthermore, attendees can explore an extensive focus on proper trading techniques, demos, the release of new and exciting trading technologies and platforms for users, and more. FMAS:23 will spell out everything traders need to know about all asset classes, such as forex, crypto, CFDs, and more.

What to Expect from FMAS:23

The FMAS:23 features a specially tailored content stream and agenda that is designed to appeal to all segments of attendees and participants in the region. Like all Finance Magnates-hosted events, FMAS:23 has on offer something for event veterans and first-time attendees alike.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders in one place in Africa. FMAS:23 will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry.

Attendees can make the most of the opportunity to gain insights from experts and stay ahead of the competition. A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

FMAS:23 – An Event You Cannot Afford to Miss

FMAS:23 is expected to bring in upwards of 2,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 50 speakers. To top this all off, the event will also feature a legendary closing party for all attendees, complete with live music, entertainment, and much more.

Whether you are an affiliate, IB, or online trading professional, FMAS:23 has plenty in store to make attendance mandatory. With the entire industry gathered in one place, the event will be one to remember and an opportunity to build lasting business relationships and expert insights capable of taking any business to the next level.

This is one event you will not want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few months as the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23!