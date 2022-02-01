Hybrid broker Global GT recently boosted its product offering with new CFDs such as FX Exotic pairs, Crypto Pairs, Defi Tokens, NFTs, Coins as well as a new Index and Stock.



Over the last year, the trading industry has seen a rapid development, and with it has come the need to adapt to new demands from both beginner and experienced traders.



Global GT is a broker that has managed to keep up and surpass these demands, by expanding their range of products and services as well as upgrade their trading conditions to meet the needs of both Fiat and Crypto traders.

Recent additions are mentioned below:

Forex Exotic Pairs were added, including the AUDSGD (Australian dollar vs Singapore Dollar), CHFDKK (Swiss Franc vs Danish Krone), CHFSGD (Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar), DKKNOK (Danish Krone vs Norwegian Krone), DKKSEK (Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona) and DKKZAR (Danish Krone vs South African Rand). FX Exotic pairs can be traded in Mini, Standard, Standard FX and ECN trading accounts with leverage up to 1:500.

Crypto Pairs SHBUSD (Shiba Inu vs US Dollar) and DOGUSD (Dogecoin vs US Dollar), can be traded in Standard and ECN accounts 24/7 with leverage up to 1:50.

Four new instruments were added across different asset classes:

- CFD Crypto Pair BTCTRY(Bitcoin vs Turkish Lira)

- CFD Precious Metal XAUTRY (Gold vs Turkish Lira)

- CFD IndexVIX (Volatility Index)

- CFD Stock #CGC (Canopy Growth)

Global GT also launched new Defi Tokens, NFTS (Non-fungible tokens) and Coins this year to cater to the needs of both FX and Crypto traders.

The Global GT team aims to reach an even higher level in the industry by offering competitive trading conditions, ongoing promotions, more upcoming products and services as well as a safe trading environment.

Unique Promotions and Deposit Bonuses

Various Deposit Bonuses are still running, enabling clients who fund their live trading accounts, to receive up to USD 6,600 in trading credits depending on their transfer-ins.

The 80% Welcome Bonus based on a client’s first transfer-in to their Live MT5 trading account, offers up to USD 600 in trading credits.

The 30% Loyalty Bonus based on a client’s first transfer-in to their Live MT5 trading account, offers up to USD 6000 in trading credits.

Value-added Services

Global GT offers traders a well-rounded suite of 5 account types (Cent, Mini, Standard, Standard FX and the ECN). Negative balance protection is offered on all account types.



The broker offers a total of 10 asset classes (depending on account type), that are tradable on the popular MetaTrader 5 (MT5), on either Desktop, Webtrader, or mobile.

Clients of Global GT also have the unique option to deposit and withdraw in both Fiat and Cryptos, with zero transaction fees.

Global GT is a hybrid broker that under its brand consists of two licensed companies: one is licensed by the Financial Sector Authority (FSA) and the other by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa.



Risk Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high level of risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.