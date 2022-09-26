iFX EXPO, excellently run by Ultimate Fintech, is gaining more and more popularity attracting retail & institutional brokers, technology & liquidity providers, payment service providers, banks, affiliates & IBs, regulators & compliance, as well as crypto and blockchain brands. Since 2012, it has been the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

iFX EXPO Asia 2022, held in the impressive Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld on 13-15 September, brought together thousands of top professionals from the online trading, financial services and the fintech industry from all over the world for 2 days of unparalleled networking and business collaboration. The EXPO floor abounded with insightful conversations, meaningful connections and heated discussions.

Pioneering industry brands that took part in this iFX EXPO Edition as proud Exhibitors and Sponsors played a pivotal role in its unrivalled success. Zulu Trade, the world’s leading social trading platform, was the Global Official Partner of iFX EXPO Asia 2022. An impressive list of sponsors included industry leaders such as ATFX, AximTrade, Finalto, TMGM, B2Broker, Equity Capital, just to name a few.

Insightful talks at the Speaker Hall by leading industry speakers were one of the event’s highlights. Distinguished speakers like Daniela Egli (COO at Skilling), Malik Khan Kotadia (Co-founder & Chairman, Finnovation Labs), Marc Robinson (Head of APAC Market Operations, Coinbase), and other esteemed CEOs of trailblazing companies took the stage to discuss thought-provoking topics, like digitalization, financial services regulations and their impact on the industry, liquidity in APAC, Web 3.0, Metaverse and others. Meanwhile, in the Idea Hub, experts and industry professionals engaged in fireside chats, sharing their ideas and views on the current industry trends.

Bangkok edition of iFX EXPO Asia exceeded attendees’ expectations with its impressive parties. Welcome Party provided an opportunity to get to know each other and have a conversation in a casual setting. The Night Party was hosted at one of Bangkok’s most luxurious nightclubs - Sing Sing Theatre – and offered participants to unwind after a busy networking day at the EXPO.

The official photos of iFX EXPO Asia 2022 have been released, so you can check them out and see how the event unfolded from the Welcome Party, Day 1, the Night Party, through to the closing of the expo doors on Day 2.

What is coming up next?

Bringing together leaders from finance and fintech, iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 is the next must attend event for industry professionals. Over 100 leading brands and more than 3000 attendees will gather under the vault of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Hall 6, between 16 and 18 January 2023, for showcasing their brands and services, creating new business opportunities and sharing vision for the future of the industry.

Don’t miss the opportunity and save your spot at iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 by contacting iFX EXPO team now and stay tuned for news and updates on the official event website!