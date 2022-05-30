Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.

Key Trading Levels For The Week Ahead - AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD from ACY Securities Australia on Vimeo

Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD all finished positive for the week. AUDUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD all finished the week at strong resistance levels. Will the USD decline for a third week as we head into a new trading month?

AUDJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 86.24, resistance at 90.29 and 90.72.

Weekly support at 87.28, resistance at 94.31 and 95.73.

Daily support at 89.23 and 88.99, resistance at 91.03, 91.16, and 92.39.

Price consolidated between 89.23 daily support and 91.03 daily resistance last week. Will price continue to consolidate between 89.23 daily support and 91.03 daily resistance this week?

AUDUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 0.6991, 0.6967, and 0.6826, resistance at 0.7555.

Weekly support at 0.6967, resistance at 0.7314.

Daily support at 0.7127 and 0.7035, resistance at 0.7165 and 0.7266.

Price rallied back to the 0.7165 daily resistance level last week. Will price move above the 0.7165 daily resistance level this week?

EURJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 134.12 and 133.47, resistance at 137.49.

Weekly support at 133.14 and 132.65, resistance at 137.52.

Daily support at 134.77, resistance at 136.49, 136.69, and 136.79.

Price consolidated between 134.77 daily support and 136.79 daily resistance last week. Will price continue to consolidate between 134.77 daily support and 136.79 daily resistance this week?

EURUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 1.0635, 1.0522, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0879.

Weekly support at 1.0349, resistance at 1.0727 and 1.0806.

Daily support at 1.0642, resistance at 1.0748 and 1.0757.

Price rallied back to the 1.0727-57 weekly/daily resistance area last week. Will price move above the 1.0727-57 weekly/daily resistance area this week?

GBPJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06 and 163.87.

Weekly support at 158.06 and 155.59, resistance at 163.06.

Daily support at 157.99 and 157.87, resistance at 161.00 and 161.85.

Price consolidated between 157.99 daily support and 161.00 daily resistance last week. Will price continue to consolidate between 157.99 daily support and 161.00 daily resistance this week?

GBPUSD Daily chart:

Weekly support at 1.2251, 1.2195, and 1.2155, resistance at 1.2675 and 1.2813.

Daily support at 1.2411, resistance at 1.2614 and 1.2638.

Price rallied back to the 1.2638 daily resistance level last week. Will price move above the 1.2638 daily resistance level or form a double top reversal pattern this week?

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.