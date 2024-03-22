MetaWin, a leading platform for online prize-winning games, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative focused on enhancing transparency and fairness for players globally. After extensive research, MetaWin identified inconsistencies in Return to Player (RTP) rates among different operators, causing confusion among players.

Understanding RTP is crucial for players looking to make informed gaming choices. In simple terms, RTP represents the percentage of wagers that a game returns to players over time. For instance, a game with an RTP of 97% would typically return around $97 for every $100 wagered.

MetaWin has introduced a maximum win guarantee for all its games, aiming to maintain the highest RTP levels across the platform. According to the team, this measure is designed to provide players with exceptional odds and a satisfying gaming experience.

"At MetaWin, our top priorities are transparency and player satisfaction," stated Rebecca Hanwell, Operations Manager at Metawin. "Our commitment to maximising RTP isn't just a goal; it's a pledge to provide our users with the best gaming experience possible."

A significant challenge for players is the lack of clarity regarding the versions of games offered by operators. Many popular games, like Gates of Olympus, come in multiple payout settings, with operators often selecting versions that offer lower RTP without informing players.

"MetaWin aims to tackle this issue by offering easy access to RTP information for all games on its platform, ensuring transparency and empowering players to make educated decisions", emphasised Rebecca Hanwell, Operations Manager at Metawin. "With our maximum win guarantee, players can rest assured that they always receive the best possible odds when choosing to play with us."

MetaWin's dedication to transparency and fairness is setting a new industry standard in online gaming. The team highlights that by prioritising player interests and committing to ensuring maximum RTP across all games, they are actively reshaping the gaming experience for millions worldwide.

About Metawin

MetaWin (https://metawin.com), a leading prize-winning online platform, is revolutionising the landscape of digital competitions. Utilising blockchain technology, MetaWin ensures every competition is characterised by transparency, fairness, and excitement. With a proven track record of offering substantial prizes and a dedicated focus on innovation, MetaWin is reshaping the future of online contests.