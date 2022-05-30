With millions of new traders joining the financial markets over the past two years, including many millennials and the even younger members of Gen Z, there is a huge demand for information on how to navigate financial markets.

Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group, has seen this strong growth within its own customer base with more than 175,000 customers making at least one trade in the first three months of 2022 alone. The Plus500’s industry-leading trading platforms attracted nearly 34,000 new customers who were making a deposit for the first time.

Recognising the need for increasing levels of education about market dynamics, Plus500 recently launched a digital Trading Academy accessible via the website and app, providing a dedicated knowledge centre to allow traders to develop the skills and confidence needed to navigate a wide variety of market conditions, including volatility. The company has created a user-friendly education suite including an eBook, video Trader’s Guide and extensive FAQs to simplify trading for both novice and experienced traders.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500 said: “As one of the leading global trading platforms, we understand the need to help customers make informed decisions regarding their finances. Following active engagement with our trading community, we have decided to launch the Trading Academy to provide a comprehensive suite of tools to further enhance the trading experience and further our mission of providing trusted and intuitive access to the financial markets for everyone, through best-in-class technology, a broad product range and global scale with localised services.”

The Plus500 Academy offers a variety of educational products including:

· eBook: Along with a comprehensive step-by-step trading guide, Plus500 has created a free-of-charge downloadable eBook that offers a clear understanding of tradable assets, trading platforms and their features, key trading terminology, and real-life trading examples.

· Video Trader’s Guide: The specially created “how-to” videos help traders learn how to make the best use of Plus500’s intuitive platforms and build confidence in their own trading ability. In addition, traders can learn the basics of navigating the financial markets through videos on topics like slippage when opening a position, popular trading strategies, and understanding risk-reward ratios among other key trading skills and strategies.

· Risk Management Tools: With traders’ safety always top of mind, Plus500 empowers traders to manage risks with simple-to-use, yet powerful tools such as Stop Limit, Stop Loss, Guaranteed Stop, and Trailing Stop.

· FAQs: Plus500 has brought together all the commonly asked questions by global traders in one place with an all-encompassing FAQs section on the website. Here, traders can find answers to a wide range of queries, starting with verifying trading accounts to understanding the company's regulatory compliance, and various aspects of trading, depositing and withdrawing funds.

In addition, Plus500 offers 24/7 support for traders through live chat, email, and WhatsApp messages. The highly experienced, multilingual support team is ready to help traders from all corners of the world using the company's proprietary trading platforms.

Additional Resources

To further empower traders to navigate the markets and make the most of trading opportunities, Plus500 also offers additional support in the form of News & Market Insights. This allows traders to stay up to date on the latest news and developments in the global financial markets, along with access to expert analysis.

Plus500’s traders receive email, SMS, push notifications and updates on significant market events to help them leverage the market’s volatility. Traders can choose to get alerts on price movements, trader sentiment, and change percentage, both daily and hourly. Setting up alerts is incredibly simple and compatible with all devices. In addition, traders can refer to Plus500’s free Economic Calendar which tracks key upcoming market events to make sure they are in the loop.

Growing from Strength to Strength

Plus500, which has a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, has always had a finger on the pulse of the modern trading community and continues to evolve to meet the dynamic requirements of this community through the launch of the Trading Academy. Plus500 is committed to offering all traders unparalleled market access with cutting-edge technology, tools and now - insight and education.

As a fast-growing fintech, Plus500 has been able to achieve consistent growth over the years through its international operations, offering customers a range of trading products, including Contracts for Difference ("CFDs") and share dealing, as well as futures and options on futures.

Plus500’s portfolio of CFDs allows its customers exposure to more than 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Customers can trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in 30 languages.