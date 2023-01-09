The leading social and copy trading platform, ZuluTrade, has successfully broadened its reach in the Middle East, with an increase in the average session duration on its website of almost 40% in the MENA region. The firm has established its presence in the area by setting up an office in Dubai's free trade zone.

The company intends to continue to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East by attending major fintech events through 2023, starting with iFX EXPO Dubai. The event will be held on 16-18 January 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Elite Sponsor for an Elite Event

ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, is the Elite Sponsor of the iFX EXPO Dubai 2023, the world’s pioneering and largest financial B2B expo. It is one of the most awaited events in the financial B2B sector, bringing together professionals from fintech, financial services and online trading from across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“iFX EXPO Dubai offers an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase how ZuluTrade is one of the most innovative platforms for social and copy trading, simplifying the experience of copy trading for traders of all experience levels across multiple asset classes, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies. We look forward to networking with businesses focused on the Middle East and building long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships,”Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-Founder & CMD, Finvasia Group.

ZuluTrade has a remarkable history of participation in the most renowned events in the financial sector. The firm was the Titanium Sponsor for Forex Expo Dubai 2022, where it also won the award for the "Best Social Wealth Management Platform." The company was also present with a booth, which was visited by H.E. Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, the chief guest at the event.

This was a huge honour for ZuluTrade and a brilliant opportunity to reach out to businesses in the Middle East as H.E. Mr. Al Ghandi is also the Director of the Commercial Bank of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

A History of Fulfilling Commitments

With a mission to simplify the trading experience and make it accessible to all, ZuluTrade is committed to constantly innovating and providing the latest tools for informed trading.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial sector, the company aims to create the largest social trading community in the world through its customer-focused and open-environment investment solutions. The ZuluTrade platform allows traders from across the globe to connect with each other and share their knowledge.

The company has already established a strong presence in the EU and is the first choice of partner for leading brokers and the trading community as a whole. ZuluTrade has lived up to its promise of innovative trading solutions by adding new tools, asset classes and partnerships to its repertoire each year.

The Future Roadmap

ZuluTrade intends to focus on building its presence in the MENA region even further. The company will be present and active at the largest events to spread brand awareness among the fintech community.

The rise of almost 40% in the average session duration on their website in the Middle East highlights the increasing demand for cutting-edge tools among retail traders in that market.

The company is also working on ZuluTrade 2.0, with the aim to launch it in 2023. The upgraded version of the popular platform will include advanced features and functionalities to support traders of all styles and skill levels. To learn more about ZuluTrade, visit their website.