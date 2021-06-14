FX option expiries for 14 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Not a whole lot to take note of for today, only in EUR/USD as highlighted in bold.





That should limit any upside along with the key hourly moving averages @ 1.2161-66 for the time being, as we count down to the FOMC meeting later in the week.





Just take note that there continues to be some expiries seen at 0.7750 as well for AUD/USD so that may continue to keep price action lingering in and around said level.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



