FX option expiries for 19 April 10am New York cut

For USD/JPY, that could keep price action more sticky for now but as sellers hold below 109.00, there is still conviction to be chasing a push lower especially if Treasury yields are off the pace and US futures are looking more tepid for the time being.





It is a similar case for AUD/USD as it holds above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7701 so that will be a key near-term support to watch, allowing for price action to gyrate around current levels with last week's highs @ 0.7756-61 posing resistance.





One thing to take note of though is the lack of large expiries seen in EUR/USD near 1.2000. Last week, the resistance region at 1.1990-00 proved to be the ceiling for the pair and the lack of any thick layers there this week may be something to watch.





If the euro does tick higher, we could see buyers test the figure level more firmly this time around after having failed to do so last week.







