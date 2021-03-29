FX option expiries for 29 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1935 (€1.1bn)

USD/JPY: 108.70 ($1.5bn)

AUD/USD: 0.7700 (A$403m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8585-90 (€1.2bn), 0.8600 (€677m)

There isn't much that should weigh too heavily on price action today given they are quite some way off spot levels. If anything else, just keep an eye on the ones in EUR/GBP as they also sit close to the key hourly moving averages near 0.8600.





With month-end and quarter-end flows set to be among the focus points in the market this week ahead of the Easter holidays, the expiries on Wednesday will be important ones to watch. Here's a look of what to expect in the week ahead:





EUR/USD

- 1.1750 (€795m) 31/3

- 1.1775 (€854m) 31/3

- 1.1800 (€1.2bn) 31/3

- 1.1850 (€1.2bn) 31/3

- 1.1900 (€1.8bn) 31/3

- 1.1925 (€1.3bn) 31/3





GBP/USD

- 1.3800 (£921m) 31/3





USD/CHF

- 0.9250 ($660m) 31/3





USD/CAD

- 1.2500 ($837m) 31/3

- 1.2650 ($780m) 31/3

- 1.2450 ($1.5bn) 1/4

- 1.2600-05 ($1.1bn) 1/4





AUD/USD

- 0.7700 (A$810m) 30/3

- 0.7500 (A$1.3bn) 31/3

- 0.7700 (A$946m) 31/3





EUR/GBP

- 0.8515-25 (€925m) 31/3

- 0.8540-50 (€1.0bn) 31/3

- 0.8600 (€1.3bn) 31/3





AUD/JPY

- 85.85 (A$664m) 31/3





EUR/AUD

- 1.5460 (€408m) 31/3







