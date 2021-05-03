FX option expiries for 3 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of modest sizes seen close by for EUR/USD and a little further away to short-term resistance for AUD/USD but not really any larges one that stand out.





Near-term resistance for EUR/USD is still seen closer to its key hourly moving averages @ 1.2069-87 so that remains more of the focal point at this point in time.





There is a large one seen for GBP/USD at 1.3700 but that is some distance away from spot price though sellers are keeping near-term control. However, there is also the 100-day moving average @ 1.3756 to contend with first from a technical perspective.





Besides that, there's not much else of note on the board to start the week.







