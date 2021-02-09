FX option expiries for 9 February 10am New York cut

EUR/USD: 1.2050 (€644m), 1.2090-00 (€545m), 1.2160 (€442m)

USD/JPY: 105.00-10 ($699m)

AUD/USD: 0.7800 (A$300m)

There's nothing too sizable of note for the day but there is some light attraction perhaps for EUR/USD closer to the 1.2100 handle if anything.





Just take note though, that for USD/JPY there are a couple of big ones to watch out for later in the week: 11 February - 105.75 ($2.1bn), 12 February - 104.95-00 ($2.6bn)



