Justin posted the week ahead option expiry data here
Note the interest in EUR/USD for today at the 10am NY cut:
This argues for a sticky EUR/USD rate this session and into NY morning, barring any significant developments of course.
Justin posted the week ahead option expiry data here
Note the interest in EUR/USD for today at the 10am NY cut:
This argues for a sticky EUR/USD rate this session and into NY morning, barring any significant developments of course.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers