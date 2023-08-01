There are a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being a bunch of expiries for EUR/USD in the region of 1.1030-50. The largest of them being the one at 1.1050 but put together, there is a lot of interest in and around those levels. If you pair that with the 100-hour moving average at 1.1030 currently, it does add another layer for price action to keep below with the technical level having stopped gains in trading yesterday.

Then, we have the one for USD/JPY at 142.00 but that might not see too much focus to be honest. The pair looks to come up for air now and if anything else, the expiry may just be a bit of a supportive anchor for price action in case there is any reason we see sudden selling pressures creep in today. That is unlikely though I would say.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.