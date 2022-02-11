There's just one particularly significant one, as highlighted in bold.

That is for USD/CAD with large expiries seen around 1.2650-70 worth over $5 billion in total. Now, the market mood is still the key driver of price action at the moment with the dollar holding in a good spot. That is overriding everything else at the moment but it is best to be mindful about the above in case we do see some peculiar price action.

Otherwise, with market sentiment as it is, we might not see the expiries above come into play.

