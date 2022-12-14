There are a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The one for USD/CAD doesn't hold much technical significance, so it could very well just be a bit of a magnet for price action amid the lackadaisical mood as we await the Fed policy decision later today.

As for the ones for NZD/USD at 0.6400 and 0.6425, they may help to keep an anchor on price action after yesterday's push above the 12 August high at 0.6468 was rejected alongside offers around 0.6500. That should keep price levels more defined before we get to the Fed and reassess the technicals again.

