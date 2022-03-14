Just a couple to take note of as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD on either side of the current spot price at 1.0900 and 1.1000.

The drop towards the end of last week is finding some support near 1.0900 so the expiries above will add to some defense of the level perhaps in the sessions ahead. Meanwhile, the key hourly moving averages @ 1.0970-84 will be key levels to watch before any threat to run against 1.1000 if buyers are looking to make a play later today.

