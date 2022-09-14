There are a couple to note, as highlighted in bold.

Both are for EUR/USD, with the larger one closer to parity likely to help limit price action above the key level for the time being. The dollar ran hot yesterday but is trading steadily today so that is a level to be wary about. As for the one at 0.9920, it doesn't offer much technical significance so I wouldn't put too much emphasis on that.

The floor for EUR/USD remains closer to last week's lows around 0.9864-75 at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.