There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0900, which could limit some downside pressure on the session. However, keep in mind that technically we are seeing a break under the 100-day moving average of 1.0930 and that matters more to price action momentum in my view.

Then, there is also one at 1.0940 for the pair which could limit any upside movements i.e. keep price action more contained in the session ahead.

Besides that, there is a decent-sized one for USD/JPY at 145.00 but with the pair already breaking the key level, it is unlikely to factor in too much. The more pertinent downside risk now is whether or not we will hit any air pockets if Japanese officials decide to offer firmer hints of intervention.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.