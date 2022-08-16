Just one to really take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0150, which could just act as a bit of a magnet for price action. There is little technical significance associated to the level so I wouldn't put too much emphasis on the expiries. The 1.0100 level remains a short-term support level to watch while the key hourly moving averages at 1.0232 (200-hour) and 1.0262 (100-hour) remain notable near-term resistance levels.

