There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD are layered between 1.0700 to 1.0800 with some right in the middle of that. It is likely to keep price action more contained at current levels especially, before the expiries roll off later in the day.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at 150.00 which is likely to help keep price action more supported in European trading. All that before we get to more US data later in the day of course.

And lastly, there is one for USD/CAD near the 1.3500 mark. That could tie together with the confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.3491-06 to keep price action capped before we get to US trading.

