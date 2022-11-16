There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD, which may provide a bit of stickiness to price action around current levels. That said, trading sentiment is very much dictated by the market mood right now and headline risks are in abundance as well - not forgetting the US retail sales data later.

Besides, there isn't much of a technical significance for EUR/USD at 1.0370 with the 200-day moving average being the key resistance level in focus now after the rejection yesterday.

