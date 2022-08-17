There isn't anything significant to take note of for today. As such, the focus will be on risk sentiment as well as the releases in North America trading where we will get US retail sales and the FOMC meeting minutes.

As for the coming days, just take note of some larger expiries for EUR/USD between 1.0145 to 1.0250 that will be rolling off tomorrow. That might stir up some interest depending on where price action lands in the coming day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.