There are a couple of large ones to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0150-55, so that could see price action more anchored around said region after the rejection at 1.0200 and the 38.2 Fib retracement level at 1.0205 yesterday.

Then, there is a significantly huge one for USD/JPY at 138.00 and that could see price action be more sticky near the figure level before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.