EUR/USD: 1.1050-60 (€670m), 1.1100 (€435m), 1.1300-05 (€1.0bn), 1.1310-15 (€710m)

USD/JPY: 114.20-30 ($665m), 114.60-70 ($400m), 114.90-00 ($630m)

GBP/USD: 1.3275 (£603m), 1.3400 (£738m)

USD/CAD: 1.2570 ($665m), 1.2590 ($538m), 1.2780 ($538m)

AUD/USD: 0.7135 (A$558m), 0.7355 (A$615m), 0.7370 (A$690m)

There aren't really any significant ones on the board but just be wary that the drop under 1.1100 in EUR/USD has triggered some barrier options so that sort allows for sellers to more accessibly work with levels below that.

Besides that, there isn't much else to really take note of on the day.

