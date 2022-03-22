Just one particularly significant expiry of note, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.1010, which holds near its key hourly moving averages @ 1.1007-39. As things stand, I see the 1.1000 level in general being a key pivot point for near-term sentiment so the expiries could help sellers to keep a lid on things alongside the 200-hour moving average @ 1.1007.

Besides that, there is a biggish one for AUD/USD at 0.7250 but it is rather far away from the spot price to be of much significance.

